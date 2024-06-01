Destination: Scientology, Brussels Religious Freedom In The Capital Of Europe

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., and BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Brussels, Belgium . DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.







Photo caption: Explore Brussels, capital of the European Union, full of brilliant architecture and with mouthwatering chocolate around every corner. See how the Church of Scientology led and won a two-decade battle to protect religious freedom for all.

ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, BRUSSELS

Brussels is the home of the European Union, and therefore a 21st-century world power center. Beyond its role as de facto capital of Europe, the city is brimming with old-world charm, stunning Art Nouveau architecture and tempting chocolate and waffle shops on nearly every street corner.

Located on the city's famed Waterloo Boulevard, amid world-renowned monuments and shops, is the 88,000-square-foot Church of Scientology for the European Communities . This Destination: Scientology episode imparts to viewers the city's remarkable history and provides a glimpse of its modern-day attractions - from the Tomorrowland Festival to the biennial Flower Carpet Event, when the entire Grand-Place is covered with a breathtaking half-million flowers.

Viewers will also learn about Brussels' distinction as the center of the fight for religious freedom in Europe. In the 1990s, an anti-religious movement ignited across the continent, seeking to criminalize religious beliefs and ban certain faiths. The Church of Scientology fought a 20-year legal battle, ultimately prevailing and setting a powerful legal precedent in the fight against religious persecution throughout the European Union. In turn, today the Brussels Church is a hub of interfaith unity and a catalyst for peace.

About The Scientology Network:

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

