IUST's Journalism Students Visit Kashmir Observer

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As part of its industry Connect initiative, the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC), Islamic University of Science and technology (IUST), Thursday organised an educational trip for its students to Kashmir Observer-daily newspaper-at Boulevard, here.
The aim of the field visit was to help students get acquainted with the functioning of various departments of a daily newspaper as well as understand role of editors, reporters, designers and photojournalists. The educational trip was coordinated by Dr. Rabia Noor, Assistant Professor, DJMC, IUST.ADVERTISEMENT
While interacting with students, Multimedia Head of the organisation, Nazir Ganaie, said nowadays journalists working in a newspaper don't stick to just print stories but get to do a lot of other things like multimedia stories.
He advised students to be multi-taskers.“Suppose if you are into editing, learn multiple software,” he said.“In the era of Artificial Intelligence and social media, things are drastically changing everyday, so it is important to stay up-to-date,” he added.
Discussing the role of newsroom, News Editor, Farzana Nisar, said great journalism takes a knack for asking the right questions.“There's no magic formula, no secret handshake. But there is a hunger, a curiosity, a drive to understand the world and share that understanding with others,” she said. Read Also IUST Announces Admission To B.Tech Robotics And Automation Alpine Club IUST Holds Trekking Program At Wastoorwan Hills
Auqib Javeed, a senior reporter, shared some practical tips on reporting with students while suggesting them to strike a balance between all versions of a story. He advised the students to compare the stories from five different newspapers everyday and the treatment they are given.
Students were later given a tour of various sections of the news organisation, including news room, multimedia room, designing section, etc.
