Britvic Appoints Coolr As Social Media Agency Of Record

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Britvic has appointed Coolr as its retained social media agency, after a competitive pitch.



Coolr's remit as the drinks giant's social agency of record covers all social media content and campaigns across Britvic brands including Tango, Mathieu Teisseire, Aqua Libra, Robinsons, J2O, Fruit Shoot and London Essence.



The agency is tasked with“leaning heavily into content, innovation and driving cultural relevance” to connect the brands to their audience in new ways. Britvic's social media work was previously handled by its in-house digital agency, Infused.



Britvic's head of digital marketing Callum Watt said:“We are really pleased to be partnering with Coolr on the next phase of our social journey. Throughout the pitch process we were very impressed by their team who demonstrated passion

for our brands, creativity and exciting social first initiatives.”



Coolr UK managing director Olivia Blairman – who was promoted into the role last month – added:“We're very happy to be working with Britvic. The brands we are working with are a natural fit for Coolr and we have lots of creative ideas that we're excited to bring to life.”



The agency, which was set up CEO Adam Clyne in 2017 and now has a team of more than 100, recently strengthened its studio and creative leadership team .

