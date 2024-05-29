Summer Olympics Held In The Middle East For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The 2036 Summer Olympics will be held in Doha, the capital ofQatar, Azernews reports.

According to the source, the Qatari side is finalizingnegotiations with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), alldetails will be finalized in the near future.

At the same time, the official announcement should take place in2026. Saudi Arabia, Spain, Indonesia, Chile, India and Germany werealso among the contenders for these games.

It is worth noting that Qatar hosted the World Cup in 2022. TheOlympics will be held in the Middle East for the first time.

The IOC has an informal policy of rotating continents byappointing Olympic hosts. Paris (France) will host the Summer Gamesthis year, Los Angeles (USA) in 2028, and Brisbane (Australia) in2032.