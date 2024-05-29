Summer Olympics Held In The Middle East For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The 2036 Summer Olympics will be held in Doha, the capital ofQatar, Azernews reports.
According to the source, the Qatari side is finalizingnegotiations with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), alldetails will be finalized in the near future.
At the same time, the official announcement should take place in2026. Saudi Arabia, Spain, Indonesia, Chile, India and Germany werealso among the contenders for these games.
It is worth noting that Qatar hosted the World Cup in 2022. TheOlympics will be held in the Middle East for the first time.
The IOC has an informal policy of rotating continents byappointing Olympic hosts. Paris (France) will host the Summer Gamesthis year, Los Angeles (USA) in 2028, and Brisbane (Australia) in2032.
MENAFN29052024000195011045ID1108272697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.