Amir Meets With President Of Hellenic Parliament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on Wednesday with President of the Hellenic Parliament HE Constantine Tassoulas at the parliament's headquarters in Athens.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation. On the Greek side, the meeting was attended by a number of members of the parliament.