Moscow holds first pan-Russian marriage celebration

(MENAFN) In a celebration of love and tradition, Moscow is hosting its first-ever nationwide wedding festival at the RUSSIA EXPO, an international event taking place at the iconic All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh). Drawing hundreds of couples from across Russia, the festival promises a week-long extravaganza of matrimonial festivities.



Organizers have announced that around 440 brides and grooms-to-be will participate in the festivities, showcasing wedding traditions from their diverse regions. From the onset on May 12, the festival kicked off with a grand mass wedding ceremony, uniting 151 couples in matrimony. Each subsequent day of the event will witness more couples exchanging vows.



In addition to the ceremonial unions, the festival offers a rich tapestry of activities. Participants can indulge in pre-wedding customs such as bachelor and hen parties, while also enjoying a wedding ball and fashion show featuring designs from Moscow's finest. The week-long affair includes open-air processions, theatrical performances, musical showcases, and wedding-themed exhibitions.



A highlight of the festival is the culinary journey through Russian wedding traditions, with chefs from various regions conducting workshops on preparing traditional wedding dishes. Newlyweds participating in the festival will receive a symbolic flame representing the All-Russia Family Hearth, lit to mark the beginning of the Year of the Family in the country.



With an array of cultural displays and joyous celebrations, the inaugural pan-Russian wedding festival promises to be a memorable event for couples and attendees alike. The festivities are set to continue until May 19, offering a unique opportunity to witness the rich tapestry of Russian wedding customs and traditions.

