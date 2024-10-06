'Bosnia and Herzegovina' prepares for 8th local elections since end of war in 1992

(MENAFN) Bosnia and Herzegovina is preparing for its eighth local since the end of the war in 1992, set to take place this Sunday. In these elections, voters will elect a total of 143 mayors and 3,200 council members across the two entities: the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBIH) and Republika Srpska (RS), as well as the Brcko District, which enjoys a special status.



The landscape is marked by a complex array of alliances. Bosniak parties are forming various coalitions, while Serb and Croat parties tend to consolidate around a single alliance or candidate. According to the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina (CIK), the elections will feature participation from 110 parties, 58 alliances, 76 independent candidates, and 43 representatives of minority groups, all vying for the support of 3.4 million registered voters.



The high number of parties, particularly among Bosniaks, results in a significant number of candidates and alliances competing for votes. In areas with dense Serb populations, parties are generally nominating a single candidate to enhance their chances of victory, while Bosniak parties often refrain from fielding candidates in these regions. Some Bosniak candidates have even withdrawn from the race due to pressure, complicating the electoral dynamics.



As the elections approach, Serb parties are already claiming victory in municipalities where they have nominated single candidates. Similarly, Croat parties are following a comparable strategy, further emphasizing the polarized political landscape. This election is crucial not only for local governance but also for the broader implications it holds for national unity and the ongoing challenges in the country’s post-war political framework.

