Ministry Of Culture Concludes Participation In Riyadh International Book Fair

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Culture concluded its participation in the Riyadh International Fair today. The fair was held under the slogan "Riyadh Reads" and continued for 10 days at the King Saud University in Riyadh.

Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, Director of the Libraries Department at the Ministry of Culture and Director of the Doha International Book Fair, said in a statement that the Ministry of Culture's participation in the fair showcased the Ministry's various and new publications in different fields of knowledge, including novels, law, social and human sciences, in addition to distinguished publications of children's and young adult books.

Al Buainain explained that the Ministry of Culture participated in a cultural program accompanying the exhibition by holding seminars, lectures and a poetry evening, in addition to the presence of the Qatari folk band throughout the days of the festival.

The fair, in which the State of Qatar was the guest of honor this year, featured an extensive cultural program with the participation of a large number of prominent figures from the world of culture, literature, and arts, as well as local, arab and international publishing houses.

Over 2,000 local and international publishing houses took part in the exhibition, which continued until Oct. 5. The event featured more than 800 pavilions and represented publishers from over 30 countries.

