Western nations continue to give political, military support to Israel despite deaths in Gaza

(MENAFN) Western nations have continued to provide robust and military support to Israel, even amid allegations of a genocide campaign and international calls for a cease-fire. This ongoing support comes one year after the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, which intensified following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, 2023. Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy have pledged to back Israel's "efforts to defend itself and its people," consistently affirming Israel's "right to self-defense" while promising extensive assistance.



In the wake of the conflict, the US has been particularly active in the UN Security Council, vetoing a resolution on October 18 that sought a "humanitarian pause" in Gaza to facilitate aid delivery. Similarly, on October 25, draft resolutions from both the US and Russia regarding developments in the conflict were vetoed. The Western bloc has largely refrained from condemning Israel’s military actions in Gaza and has avoided calling for a definitive cease-fire for an extended period, including a US veto of a resolution on December 8 that demanded an immediate humanitarian cease-fire.



During a special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on December 13, a draft resolution presented by Egypt, which called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, was adopted with overwhelming support (153 in favor, 10 against), with the US, Austria, and the Czech Republic voting against it. It was only on March 25 that the UN Security Council managed to adopt a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, intended to pave the way for a permanent resolution. This resolution passed with 14 votes in favor and an abstention from the US.



In the international arena, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has conducted ten tours of the Middle East since October 7, visiting Israel nine times and engaging with other regional countries. Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the US Congress in July, receiving multiple standing ovations from many lawmakers despite widespread protests and condemnation of the ongoing violence. This reflects the sustained and complex support that Israel continues to receive from Western nations in the context of the ongoing conflict.

