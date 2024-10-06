Israeli airstrikes on central, northern Gaza leave 14, including 3 children, dead, injured

(MENAFN) At least 12 Palestinians, including three children, were killed, and several others were in three separate Israeli early Saturday morning. The strikes targeted a home, a tent sheltering displaced people in central Gaza, and a group of civilians in northern Gaza. Medical sources at the Indonesian Hospital reported that five Palestinians were killed and several injured in an on the town of Beit Hanoun.



In the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that six bodies and multiple injured individuals were brought in following an airstrike on a house in the Al-Da'wa neighborhood. Additionally, medical sources at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah reported that an Israeli strike hit a tent sheltering displaced families inside the Ahmed al-Kurd School, resulting in the death of a child and injuries to several others.



Gaza's Civil Defense later reported recovering the bodies of two children and rescuing seven injured individuals after an airstrike targeted a residential building in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City. Witnesses indicated that the strike hit a building belonging to the Abu Ras family, located near Al-Shama'a Mosque, causing significant damage to the structure and surrounding properties.



Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has persisted in its military offensive against the Gaza Strip, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October. Over the past year, more than 41,800 people have reportedly been killed, with the majority being women and children, and nearly 97,000 others injured, according to local health authorities. The ongoing assault has resulted in the displacement of nearly the entire population of Gaza, exacerbated by a blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies.

