Germany's Scholz Urges Ceasefire Ahead Of Gaza War Anniversary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP/Agencies

Frankfurt, Germany: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz again called for a ceasefire Sunday ahead of the first anniversary of the genocide in Gaza.

The German "continues to persistently advocate for a ceasefire, which must now finally come about", he said. "So that the civilian population in the Gaza Strip can be better protected and, of course, better cared for."

Israel's military offensive has killed at least 41,870 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to figures provided by the territory's described as reliable by the United Nations.

After a devastating year-long conflict in the coastal Palestinian territory, Israel has in recent weeks turned its focus northwards to Hezbollah in Lebanon, fuelling fears of an all-out war in the region.

"We are in close contact with our international partners to prevent a further escalation of the conflict," Scholz said.

Demonstrations took place in Berlin on Saturday ahead of the one-year anniversary, with police saying there were no major incidents.

Around 1,800 people joined a pro-Palestinian demo in the German capital. Larger demonstrations are expected on Sunday.

