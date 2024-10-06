UN Development Program, Danish think tank start joint initiative to fight plastic pollution

(MENAFN) The UN Development Program (UNDP) and the Danish think tank Circular Innovation Lab have launched a joint initiative aimed at promoting circular solutions to combat plastic pollution. This collaboration was announced during an event in Istanbul, Türkiye, supported by the Turkish government, titled "Waste to Wealth: Rethinking Our Economic Path and Embracing Circularity." The initiative seeks to establish a platform for dialogue, learning, and collaboration, showcasing innovative circular practices to tackle plastic waste.



The gathering brought together representatives from diverse sectors, including private businesses, innovators, think tanks, academia, and youth advocates. This event, described as the first of its kind, aimed to strengthen cross-sector partnerships within the plastics industry to promote the principles of a circular economy, emphasizing the urgent need for a fundamental shift in how plastic waste is managed.



Participants noted that circular economy approaches provide a viable pathway forward by minimizing waste, extending the lifespan of materials, and transitioning towards renewable energy solutions. The initiative underscores that this transformation "cannot happen in isolation" and requires the active involvement of all stakeholders across the value chain. It aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices that not only reduce plastic waste but also create new economic growth opportunities.



Steliana Nedera, manager of the UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub, highlighted the importance of inclusive policies and partnerships in driving systemic change. She emphasized that "for this transition to succeed, we need to consider the needs and challenges of all stakeholders." The initiative also stresses that these solutions are crucial not just for protecting human health and regenerating ecosystems, but also for ensuring a sustainable future for all.



The press release pointed out the urgency of addressing plastic pollution, revealing that global plastic production currently reaches approximately 430 million metric tons annually and is projected to nearly triple by 2060. Alarmingly, 79 percent of global plastic waste ends up in landfills or the environment, while 12 percent is incinerated, and less than 10 percent is recycled.

