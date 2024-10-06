Israeli attacks on mosque, school sheltering displaced people in Gaza kill over 24 Palestinians

(MENAFN) At least 24 Palestinians, including children, were killed, and 93 others in two Israeli on Sunday morning, targeting a mosque and a school sheltering displaced civilians in central Gaza. The Gaza government’s media office condemned the attacks, labeling them as brutal massacres following recent violence, which included airstrikes on numerous homes, schools, and shelters in the region.



The airstrikes hit the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Mosque near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah and the Ibn Rushd School in Al-Zawaida, both of which were sheltering displaced families. Medical sources confirmed that many of the casualties were children, with some arriving at hospitals in critical condition, leading to horrific scenes for rescuers.



The media office accused the Israeli army of committing ongoing war crimes and stated that both Israel and the United States bear responsibility for the violence in Gaza. Palestinian authorities called on the international community to pressure Israel to halt what they described as genocide and bloodshed.



Since the onset of Israel's intensified military offensive following a Hamas attack on October 7, more than 41,800 people have reportedly been killed, primarily women and children, with over 96,900 injured. The ongoing blockade has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, leaving the territory's population facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies.

