Trump goes back to assassination attempt location in Pennsylvania, pledges to win election

(MENAFN) Former US President Donald returned to Butler County, Pennsylvania, nearly three months after surviving an assassination attempt during a rally in July. Speaking to supporters, he conveyed a message of resilience, stating, "Our movement to make America great again stands stronger, prouder, more united, more determined, and nearer to victory than ever before." He expressed confidence in winning the upcoming election, emphasizing the determination of his supporters.



At the rally, which attracted an estimated 21,000 attendees according to Pennsylvania State Police, Trump referred to the shooter, who was killed by the Secret Service, as a "vicious monster" intent on silencing him. Reflecting on the terrifying moment, Trump described how time seemed to stop as the gunman unleashed chaos, asserting that divine intervention had spared him and that the attempt would not hinder their movement.



The shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, was a 20-year-old gunman who opened fire during the event, injuring Trump and fatally wounding Corey Comperatore, while also seriously injuring two others. Trump honored Comperatore, recognizing him as a "brave guy" and commending his courage. He urged the crowd to hold a minute of silence in tribute to Comperatore and expressed his condolences to his widow, Helen, and their family.



Trump's address included notable attendees, such as his vice presidential nominee JD Vance and tech billionaire Elon Musk, who endorsed Trump shortly after the assassination attempt. The rally served as a platform for Trump to reaffirm his commitment to his supporters and his vision for America's future.

