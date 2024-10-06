Law enforcement clarify ‘Russian spy’ whale’s passing

(MENAFN) Norwegian have concluded that a beluga whale, once playfully dubbed a “Russian spy” by the media, likely succumbed to a bacterial infection rather than foul play. The whale, known as Hvaldimir, was found dead in Risavika Bay, Norway, in late August, prompting concern from animal rights groups that suspected it had been shot.



Following the discovery of Hvaldimir's body, organizations like OneWhale and NOAH raised alarms after noting circular holes in the whale’s carcass, which they believed indicated gunshot wounds. This led to a formal complaint being filed with the police, who initiated an investigation into the whale's death.



However, the autopsy conducted by the Norwegian Veterinary Institute revealed no evidence of illegal activity. Police spokesperson Amund Preede Revheim clarified that the whale likely died from a bacterial infection, which stemmed from a wound caused by a stick that had become lodged in its mouth. This infection ultimately led to the whale’s demise.



Regarding the suspicious circular holes, Revheim suggested that they were likely created by birds that feasted on the whale's carcass after its death. He emphasized that the investigation found no indications of foul play, leading authorities to conclude that there was no basis for further probing into Hvaldimir's death. Consequently, the activists' complaint has been withdrawn.



Revheim also noted that conducting the autopsy was particularly challenging due to the poor condition of many of the whale's organs, which had begun to decompose.



Hvaldimir had gained notoriety in 2019 when it was spotted off Norway's coast with a harness that suggested a possible connection to Russian military activity, leading to its lighthearted branding as a "spy whale." Its death has raised discussions about marine wildlife and the complexities surrounding human interactions with these creatures, but it appears that Hvaldimir's story will not end in mystery or intrigue.

