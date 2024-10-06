Former UK Premier makes allegations regarding bug detected in toilet following Netanyahu ‘visit’

(MENAFN) In a striking revelation from his memoir, former United Kingdom Prime claims that a listening device was discovered in the lavatory of his office following an official visit by Israeli Prime Minister in 2017. According to Johnson, this incident took place at the British Foreign Office, where the bathroom is described as reminiscent of “the gents in a posh London club.” It is located within a “secret annex” specifically utilized by the foreign secretary.



The allegation suggests that while Netanyahu was visiting, he made use of this private restroom, after which a routine security sweep conducted by a United Kingdom security team uncovered the bugging device. Johnson writes, “Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox.”



Despite the sensational nature of the claim, Johnson refrained from providing additional specifics during an interview with The Telegraph, stating that all publicly available information has already been included in his memoir, titled *Unleashed*.



This incident bears some similarity to a 2018 case in Washington D.C., where IMSI-catchers—sophisticated surveillance devices often used for eavesdropping—were reportedly linked to the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. Those devices were allegedly involved in attempts to hack the phone of then-President Donald Trump and were found near various sensitive locations, including the White House.



The implications of Johnson's claims, particularly regarding the security practices of high-ranking officials and international relations, have ignited discussions about the extent of espionage and surveillance in diplomatic interactions. As such revelations continue to emerge, the relationship between the United Kingdom and Israel may be scrutinized more closely, shedding light on the complexities of intelligence operations and national security in a global context.

