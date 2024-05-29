More than 33 people together with nine children died in fire at gaming center in India

(MENAFN) The High Court of India has issued scathing criticisms against municipal authorities in the western state of Gujarat following two devastating fires that claimed the lives of at least 33 people, including nine children, at a gaming center. Additionally, in Delhi, authorities are facing scrutiny over a blaze at a maternity hospital on the same day, resulting in the tragic loss of seven infants.



In both incidents, safety-code violations have been cited as contributing factors to the high death toll. The High Court's condemnation was particularly harsh towards Gujarat's municipal authorities, uncovering a glaring lack of permits and fire-safety certificates for the gaming zones operating in the city for years without proper authorization.



During court proceedings, the bench expressed incredulity at the apparent negligence and dereliction of duty, lambasting the state government and bureaucracy for their failure to enforce necessary controls. The court's scathing remarks, including accusations of blindness and negligence, underscore the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for accountability.



Moreover, the High Court labeled the gaming center inferno as a "man-made disaster," emphasizing the preventable nature of the tragedy. In a significant move, the court directed all local municipal authorities serving since the establishment of the gaming zone in 2021 to be held accountable for the catastrophic incident, demanding detailed affidavits to ascertain responsibility.



These developments highlight not only the immediate need for stringent safety measures but also the broader systemic failures within India's regulatory framework. As investigations into the tragic fires continue, the demands for accountability and justice grow louder, underscoring the imperative for decisive action to prevent such avoidable disasters in the future.

