Norway, Spain Officially Recognize Palestinian Statehood

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /



Norway and Spain on Tuesday morning announced their official recognition of the State of Palestine, while Ireland is scheduled to follow suit later today.

Before the Spanish government approved a decree recognizing the State of Palestine, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez said in a speech,“recognizing the State of Palestine is a historic step that allows the Palestinians and Israelis to achieve peace.”

"The adoption of the decision to recognize the State of Palestine is in line with UN resolutions and is not directed against any party," stressing that his country will not recognize any change to the 1967 borders, without the agreement of the Israelis and Palestinians, and the only path to peace is the two-state solution.

The Spanish Prime Minister reaffirmed Spain's commitment to security in the region, and to working with Arab countries to hold a peace conference.

He stressed that the priority now is to put an end to the unprecedented crisis in Gaza, open the crossings, and called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, Norway officially recognized

the State of Palestine.

“Norway's official recognition of Palestine as a state has entered into force,"

the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The statement added, "a number of other like-minded European countries will officially recognize Palestine on the same date."

The three European countries announced this step simultaneously last week, with their leaders saying they hoped other countries would join the initiative, stressing that it would enhance the prospects for peace.

With Spain, Norway and Ireland, the number of countries recognizing the State of Palestine rises to 147, out of 193 member states in the United Nations General Assembly.

The tripartite recognition comes from countries with political weight in the European Union in particular, and at the world level, at an important and decisive time, in light of what Palestinian people are exposed to from the ongoing Israeli aggression, genocidal war, and massacres in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and in parallel with

the diplomatic movement led by Palestine and the countries of the world that believe in just peace and the necessity of ending the occupation, in the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

This recognition embodies a victory for the efforts of the Palestinian leadership headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, and for the Palestine Liberation Organization, the sole legitimate representative of Palestinian people, and its vision and struggle and political program to find a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy and on the basis of the two-state solution.