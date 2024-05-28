Naveen Patnaik Will Soon Become Ex-CM, Says Amit Shah In Odisha

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will become the former CM of Odisha after the election results are out on June 4.

“You give BJP more than 75 seats in assembly elections and we promise to give you an Odia-speaking Chief Minister. Naveen Babu ruled Odisha for 25 years but have you ever heard him speaking in Odia? Now a person will become the Chief Minister who will talk to you in Tamil,” the Home Minister said while addressing an election rally.

Amit Shah addressed three election meetings at Chandbali assembly seat in Bhadrak, Nimapara assembly segment under Jagatsinghpur and Korei assembly seat under the Jajpur parliamentary constituencies. Polling will be held in these three parliamentary constituencies on June 1.

“If you elect BJP, I promise you to make a Dhartiputra (son of the soil), young and educated person as the Chief Minister of Odisha who can speak in Odia,” the Home Minister said.

He said the BJP Chief Minister will be a devotee of Lord Jagannath.

The Home Minister targeted the BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik saying that migration of youths outside the state is continuing despite 25 years of rule of BJD.

He added that Odisha is enriched with different types of natural resources but the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the instructions of some officers sent the natural resources outside Odisha.

He added that the people from Tamil Nadu are getting mining, infrastructure contracts and jobs in Odisha. He advised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to contest elections from Tamil Nadu instead of Odisha.

Amit Shah assured to make public the report of the commission set up to probe into the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar (treasury of Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri) within 100 days of coming to power and also promised to open all the doors of the Jagannath temple.

He also assured to put behind bars the guilty persons involved in the multi-crore Chit Fund scam within 18 months after the formation of the BJP government in Odisha.

Amit Shah also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the BJP doesn't fear the nuclear arsenal of Pakistan.“We will bring back PoK,” the Home Minister said.

Notably, voting for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections is being held simultaneously in Odisha.