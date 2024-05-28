               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkiye's Solidarity With Azerbaijan To Remain Eternal, Numan Kurtulmush


5/28/2024 9:17:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye NumanKurtulmush congratulated Azerbaijan on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared byChairman on his official "X" account.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate the May 28 Independence Day ofAzerbaijan, with whom we have always been shoulder to shoulder withthe understanding of "one nation, two states"; I wish well-being,peace and health to the brother Azerbaijani people," the postreads.

AzerNews

