Political Fallout From Israel's Deadly Attack On Rafah Refugees Camp

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israel's deadly attack on a refugee camp in southern Gaza, which reportedly resulted in 45 deaths and 249 injuries, has sparked widespread international reactions.

The Israeli Prime Minister called it a“tragic mistake,” while the country's Foreign Ministry warned its embassies about a“strong wave of anti-Semitism.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in southern Gaza killed at least 45 civilians, including 23 women, children, and elderly people, and injured 249 other civilians.

This attack has led to widespread reactions. In response to the global backlash, Benjamin Netanyahu said,“Unfortunately, something tragically went wrong.”

The European Union's foreign policy chief expressed his shock upon hearing the news in his initial reaction.

Meanwhile, Axios, citing an American official, reported that the White House is investigating the incident to determine what exactly happened and whether the situation necessitates U.S. action.

The identities of the American officials who spoke with Axios are unknown, but the media outlet quoted them saying,“The devastating images following the Israeli military's Sunday night attack in Rafah... are heartbreaking.”

The French President, in a relatively cautious reaction, said that Israel must immediately halt its military operations in Gaza. The Spanish Foreign Minister also stated,“If Israel continues to violate the International Court of Justice's ruling on stopping the attack on Rafah, we will seek appropriate measures to enforce this decision.”

This comes as the Israeli government, led by Netanyahu, faces opposition within Israel for its relentless attacks in Gaza. Netanyahu's speech in the Israeli parliament was repeatedly interrupted yesterday due to protests.

Countries in the region, especially Arab nations, have also reacted to Israel's attack on the refugee camp in Rafah, calling for an immediate cessation of Israeli military operations in Gaza.

In a rare reaction, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused Israel of“terrorism.”

