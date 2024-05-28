UN: Number Of People In Need In Afghanistan Has Increased Fivefold Since 2019

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has described the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as“fragile,” noting that the number of people in need in the country has increased fivefold since 2019.

Adam Wosornu, the executive director and advocate of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, recently stated at a press conference that this year, 23 million people in Afghanistan require humanitarian assistance.

Ms. Wosornu added that this number represents a fivefold increase compared to 2019.

The executive director also noted that most of the people in need in Afghanistan are children and women.

She further stated that the ban on education and work for girls and women by the Taliban administration has severely impacted the aid delivery process.

Meanwhile, the mass forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and Iran has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Many of these refugees, having fled conflict and instability, are now being compelled to return to a country struggling with severe economic and social challenges. This large-scale repatriation has put immense pressure on Afghanistan's limited resources, leading to increased suffering and hardship for returnees.

Since the Taliban took power, Afghanistan has also faced deadly natural disasters, including earthquakes, floods, and landslides. These disasters have not only resulted in significant loss of life and property but have also disrupted fragile humanitarian efforts.

The lack of adequate infrastructure and resources to respond to such emergencies has further compounded the crisis, leaving many communities without essential aid and support.

The overall humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has reached a critical point since the Taliban takeover. The combination of political instability, economic collapse, and natural disasters has created a perfect storm of suffering for the Afghan population.

With international aid severely restricted and the country's internal capacities stretched thin, millions of Afghans are facing extreme poverty, hunger, and lack of access to basic services.

