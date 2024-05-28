Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97 Tomorrow, May 29: Check Full Prize Structure, Ticket Cost, Time And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala State Lottery Vishu Bumper 2024 offers a grand first prize of Rs 12 crore. Sales for the Kerala Vishu Bumper lottery BR-97 commenced in March 2024, providing participants with the opportunity to win substantial prizes. Last year also, the first prize was Rs 12 crore. The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results on Wednesday (May 29).



Cost of ticket: Rs 300

Draw Date: 29/05/2024

Time: 2 pm

Check the full prize structure of Vishu Bumper BR-97:

1st Prize:

12 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 5000

6th Prize: Rs 2000

7th Prize: Rs 1000

8th Prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 100

The result of the Vishu Bumper 2024 can be checked on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department -- -- soon after the result is announced through the draw. Ticket holders have been told to verify the result in the Kerala Government Gazette before presenting the winning ticket to the lottery department within 30 days.

If the lottery prize is less than Rs 5000, the amount can be collected from any lottery shop in the state. If it is over 5000 rupees, the ticket and ID proof need to be submitted to the government lottery office or bank.