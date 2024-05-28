Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97 Tomorrow, May 29: Check Full Prize Structure, Ticket Cost, Time And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala State Lottery Vishu Bumper 2024 offers a grand first prize of Rs 12 crore. Sales for the Kerala Vishu Bumper lottery BR-97 commenced in March 2024, providing participants with the opportunity to win substantial prizes. Last year also, the first prize was Rs 12 crore. The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results on Wednesday (May 29).
Cost of ticket: Rs 300
Draw Date: 29/05/2024
Time: 2 pm
Check the full prize structure of Vishu Bumper BR-97:
1st Prize:
12 crore
2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 5 lakh
5th Prize: Rs 5000
6th Prize: Rs 2000
7th Prize: Rs 1000
8th Prize: Rs 500
9th Prize: Rs 100
The result of the Vishu Bumper 2024 can be checked on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department -- -- soon after the result is announced through the draw. Ticket holders have been told to verify the result in the Kerala Government Gazette before presenting the winning ticket to the lottery department within 30 days.
If the lottery prize is less than Rs 5000, the amount can be collected from any lottery shop in the state. If it is over 5000 rupees, the ticket and ID proof need to be submitted to the government lottery office or bank.
MENAFN28052024007385015968ID1108264381
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.