Delhi-Varanasi Indigo Airline Gets Hoax Bomb Threat, Probe Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the morning of May 28, 2024, a bomb threat was reported on an IndiGo flight scheduled to travel from Delhi to Varanasi. The alarming message received at 5:35 AM, led to immediate action from authorities.

As soon as the threat was communicated, the flight was promptly cancelled. All passengers on the plane were thoroughly searched, and the aircraft was subjected to an exhaustive inspection by a bomb disposal squad. Fortunately, no explosive devices were found on board.

The aircraft has been relocated to an isolation bay for investigation, where aviation security and a bomb disposal team are on the scene. Following the evacuation, passengers were moved to an airport bus and remained there for at least an hour as CISF officials conducted a thorough luggage inspection. During this time, an elderly woman sustained minor injuries.

At approximately 7:40 am, the scanning procedure was completed, and all passengers were then taken to the terminal at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The incident caused considerable disruption and raised concerns about passenger safety. Security teams are now investigating the origin of the threatening message, aiming to identify who sent it and from where. This incident follows earlier bomb threats targeting a school and a hospital in Delhi, heightening the sense of urgency and alertness among the city's security forces.

The authorities are treating these threats with the utmost seriousness and have increased security measures to ensure the safety of the public and travellers. Passengers are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.