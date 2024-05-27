Bomb Threat On Indigo Flight From Delhi To Varanasi Aircraft Moved To Isolation Bay

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi encountered a bomb threat, leading authorities to relocate the aircraft to an isolation bay for further investigation security and a bomb disposal team are currently on site to ensure the situation is handled safely cited an airport official,“A bomb threat was reported on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi. The aircraft has been moved to an isolation bay for investigation. Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are currently on site.”Also Read: Bomb threat at Mumbai's Taj hotel and airportDelhi Fire Service said that there was news of a bomb in the flight going from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 AM today.“QRT reached the spot. All the passengers were evacuated through the emergency door. All passengers are safe, flight is being inspected.”ANI further cited aviation security official,“The IndiGo crew before taking off found a note with the word“bomb” written on it in the aircraft's lavator.”Delhi Airport Authorities confirmed that all passengers were safe.
Meanwhile, Indigo said,“IndiGo flight 6E2211 operating from Delhi to Varanasi had received a specific bomb threat at Delhi airport. All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. All passengers were safely evacuated via the emergency exits. The flight is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area.\"Also Read: Delhi news: High Alert in place as Home Ministry office in North Block receives bomb threat mail\"All passengers are safe and the flight is undergoing a detailed inspection. All passengers were evacuated through the emergency exits without incident\" and airport spokesperson told ANI updates will be provided as the investigation continues.(With inputs from ANI)
