SSA Marine Appoints Nicolas Gauthier As President Of The Company's Global Container Division

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--SSA Marine , one of the world's leading independent marine terminal operators, today announced that Nicolas Gauthier has been appointed president of the company's global container division.

In this new role, Gauthier will leverage his extensive executive level international port and logistics operations experience to oversee SSA Marine's container terminal concessions across the United States, Mexico, Panama, Chile, Colombia, and Vietnam. Gauthier is a member of the Seattle-based executive team, where he reports to Uffe Ostergaard, CEO of Carrix, the parent company of SSA Marine.

Gauthier joins SSA Marine from DP World, where he served as CEO of DP World Peru. He started with the company in 2019 as CEO of DP World Ecuador. Prior, Gauthier spent seven years as CEO of PortSynergy Group, the largest container terminal operator in France.

“I'm delighted to have Nicolas join SSA Marine as president of our global container division,” said Ostergaard, CEO of Carrix.“Nicolas' experience leading, growing, and integrating marine terminal operations around the world made him the ideal choice. His ability to drive safety, operational effectiveness, and emissions reductions will greatly benefit our employees, customers, and partners. I look forward to working closely with Nicolas through our next chapter of growth.”

“I'm honored to be joining SSA Marine and stepping into this new role,” said Gauthier, president of SSA Marine's global container division.“SSA Marine is a world leader in container terminal management, stevedoring, and terminal development. I've enjoyed getting to know its incredible team and look forward to partnering with them and our customers to drive new levels of efficiency and growth.”

About SSA Marine

SSA Marine is among the world's leading independent, privately held marine terminal operators, with activities at more than 250 terminal facilities and rail yards in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, and Asia. Its subsidiary, Tideworks Technology, offers innovative technology solutions for the transportation industry. Founded in 1949, the company has continuously expanded its global footprint while always prioritizing customer interests, and now employs more than 19,000 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink