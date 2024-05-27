(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Dambulla Thunders LPL team owner arrested over match fixing | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Wednesday, May 22, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home News Dambulla Thunders LPL team owner arrested over match fixing Dambulla Thunders LPL team owner arrested over match fixing May 22, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The foreign owner of the Dambulla Thunders Lanka Premier League (LPL) team has been arrested over alleged match fixing.

The AFP news agency reported that Tamim Rahman, owner of Dambulla Thunders and a British national of Bangladesh origin, was stopped at the country's main airport before he boarded a flight to Dubai, Police said.

He was arrested following a court order to detain him on suspicion of match fixing, police and immigration officials told AFP.

Rahman was remanded in custody till May 31 pending further investigations.

He was being investigated under two provisions of the sports act related to match fixing and attempting to organise betting.

A special police unit dealing with corruption in sports carried out the arrest, the first involving an official of the LPL tournament since it began four years ago.

Those convicted under the sports act face potential heavy fines and jail sentences of up to 10 years. (AFP / Colombo Gazette)