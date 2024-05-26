Dubai's Archaeological Treasures: 17 Sites Reveal Over 300,000 Years Of The Past

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 1:34 PM

Archaeological surveys over the years in Dubai have unearthed a slew of archaologocal sites including Saruq al-Hadid, Al Sufouh, Jumeirah, Al Ashoush, among others, revealing the emirate's ancient civilisational roots that go back over an astounding 300,000-plus years.

From the Lower Palaeolithic (1,500,000-300,000 BC) to the Neolithic period (8000-4000 BC), and up to the late Islamic eras (19th century AD), Dubai has over 17 significant archaeological sites that represent the rich and enduring legacy of the emirate's historical inhabitants and their interactions with others in the Near East.

These sites are managed by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) in its bid to enhance the emirate's position on the global heritage map.

A look at these archaeological sites that are spread across the emirate:

Saruq al-Hadid archaeological site

At the forefront of this list of archaeological sites is the Saruq al-Hadid Archaeological Site (2600-550 BC), a discovery made in 2002 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai.

This site, one of the most significant in the southeastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, is believed to have been a key centre for Iron Age metal smelting. The excavation yielded a treasure trove of rare artefacts, including bronze, pottery, and stone vessels, as well as weapons such as daggers, swords, axes, bronze and iron arrows, decorative shells, thousands of beads made of precious and semi-precious stones, various local and foreign seals, and many unique gold and silver pieces. This site stands as a testament to the region's rich history and cultural depth.

Jumeirah Islamic Era Jumeirah site (900-1800 AD)

Discovered in 1969, the site dates back to the Abbasid Caliphate era, and includes the remains of an ancient Islamic city reflecting the prosperity of Islamic civilisation during the 10th century.

It includes 12 archaeological buildings, nine of which are residential, in addition to a caravanserai, a mosque, and a market. These buildings are characterised by their Islamic architecture and the geometric and floral gypsum decorations adorning the facades, doors, and windows. This site highlights the Jumeirah area's vital role as a major commercial hub between Oman, the Arabian Peninsula, Mesopotamia, and the Far East.

Al Sufouh archaeological site (2500-2000 BC)

Discovered in 1988, the site contains remains of a settlement dating back to the third millennium BC. During the excavations conducted at the site between 1994 and 1995, three earth-cut tombs dating to the Umm Al-Nar civilisation period were found. Therein contains a circular tomb built of trimmed stone blocks, with a diameter of up to 6.5 meters, constructed according to the method of the time. Numerous skeletal remains, copper weapons, stone and pottery vessels, as well as beads, shells, and cylinder seals were also unearthed.

Al Qusis site. Al Ashoush archaeological site (3rd Millennium BC)

Considered one of the unique archaeological sites discovered in the inland desert area of Dubai, representing early evidence of human settlements in remote spaces away from the Arabian Gulf coast. The Al Qusais Archaeological Site (2500-550 BC), brought to light in the 1970s, contains a large settlement dated to the Bronze and Iron Ages, including a cemetery with about 120 individuals and communal graves, in addition to hundreds of artefacts such as metal weapons, pottery and stone vessels, jewellery, beads, shells, and models of snakes made of bronze.

Margham archaeological site (1300-600 BC)

Discovered last year, the site contains a semi-circular-shaped tomb resembling the architectural design of the Hafit era (3200-2500 BC). The tomb includes a chamber measuring 1.6 meters in length and up to 96 centimetres in width, containing a skeleton surrounded by several funerary gifts, including softstone bowls, flintstone cores, and a small cup made of bronze, in addition to 10 bronze arrowheads.

Jabal Al Yamh Tombs (2500-1300 BC)

There are various sites in Hatta which include Jabal Al Yamh Tombs where archaeological surveys have documented and recorded 84 tombs scattered beneath the mountain slopes, characterised by their architectural style belonging to the eras of the Hafit, Umm Al Nar, Wadi Suq, and Iron Age civilizations.

Numerous artefacts such as pottery vessels, soft stone vessels, decorated shells, copper rings, carnelian, faience, stone, and glass beads were found, revealing significant historical information. Around 29 tombs have been restored so far, while Dubai Culture is currently working on a comprehensive conservation plan for the rest of the findings on site.

The list in Hatta includes archaeological sites dating back to the late Islamic Era (17th - early 19th century AD), represent an important period in Dubai's ancient and modern history.

Suhaila archaeological sites Suhaila archaeological sites

These sites contain several different villages sharing similar architectural elements and building methods, reflecting the social life prevalent at that time.

Additionally, the Hatta 'Islamic Village' is a group of houses and a mosque located on a high hill. Its architectural design is characterised by support walls and retaining walls dating back primarily to the 17th to the 19th centuries AD. This place serves as a model for the lifestyle of some residents of Hatta during the late Islamic Era.

The Wadi Jima site Wadi Jima site

This site comprises an Islamic agricultural village dating back to the late Islamic Era, consisting of residential buildings and distinctive agricultural terraces containing a network of complex irrigation channels. The significance of this site lies in its architectural elements combining houses and large agricultural terraces, as well as its valuable engineering represented by support walls, retaining walls, and dams designed to control rainwater.

