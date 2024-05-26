Vodafone Qatar Enhances 5G Device Lineup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar, in partnership with Netgear has announced the launch of the Nighthawk M6 and M6 Pro 5G Wi-Fi 6E Mobile Hotspots.

Building on the technological foundation laid by their predecessors, the M6 and M6 Pro are tailored to meet the demands of increasingly connected lifestyles, offering both on-the-go and at-home connectivity solutions.

The M6 device provides 5G connectivity over Wi-Fi for up to 32 devices. The simple-to-use 2.4” LCD touch screen allows users to conveniently monitor data usage, see mobile signal strength, and manage device and network settings.

The M6 Pro device delivers ultrafast, reliable, secure 5G Internet with speeds up to 4Gbps, for up to 32 devices. It features an intuitive colour touch screen that provides users with an easy way to monitor data usage, check mobile signal strength, and manage network settings as well as access the device's advanced features and settings. Customers can purchase the M6 and M6 Pro, online, and from the following Vodafone retail stores; Villaggio Mall, City Centre Mall, Mall of Qatar, Landmark Mall, Doha Festival City, Place Vendome, Tawar Mall, Lulu D-Ring road, and Vodafone's Al Wakra branch.