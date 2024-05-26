Delhi News: Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Mundka Area, Robots Used To Douse Blaze

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A massive fire broke out at a car accessories factory in Delhi's Mundka area on Saturday.

A total of 28 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze incident took place in a factory at Gali No 11 near Metro Pillar No 610 in the Mundka industrial area, said Delhi Fire Services officials factory was located in a single-storey house, spread over a larger area black smoke was seen at the site due to the chemicals and plastic items kept in the factory, the officer added, robots were used in the fire dousing operations reason behind the fire is yet to be known.

No injuries or causalities were reported from the incident said that the fire was doused at 9pm. A robot water bowser was sent inside the premises to control the fire, a DFS official said.

