WWII Fighter Plane Crashes In Great Britain, Killing One

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A World War II fighter plane has crashed in Great Britain,killing one.
Azernews reports that this was stated in the press service ofthe British Air Force.
According to information, a member of the "Battle of BritainMemorial Flight" team died in the crash of a "Spitfire" fighterplane in Lincolnshire.
The plane crashed into a farmland near a residential buildingand a highway.
Other details of the incident are not disclosed.
