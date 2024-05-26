WWII Fighter Plane Crashes In Great Britain, Killing One

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A World War II fighter plane has crashed in Great Britain,killing one.

Azernews reports that this was stated in the press service ofthe British Air Force.

According to information, a member of the "Battle of BritainMemorial Flight" team died in the crash of a "Spitfire" fighterplane in Lincolnshire.

The plane crashed into a farmland near a residential buildingand a highway.

Other details of the incident are not disclosed.