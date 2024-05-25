Egypt To Secure Release Of Citizens Acquitted In Greek Shipwreck Case

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Ministry of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs is coordinating the release and repatriation of eight Egyptian citizens acquitted in the June 2023 Greek shipwreck case. The Kalamata court in Greece cleared the individuals of charges related to causing the shipwreck and involvement in human trafficking.

Minister of Emigration Soha Gendy emphasised the ministry's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Egyptian citizens abroad. She confirmed ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Egyptian ambassador in Athens to expedite the return of the acquitted individuals.

The shipwreck, which involved a vessel carrying approximately 700 people of various nationalities, resulted in the survival of 42 Egyptian citizens. While the incident highlighted the risks of illegal migration, it has also underscored the strengthening relationship between Egypt and Greece.

Minister Gendy noted the recent meeting with Dimitrios Kairidis, the Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum, during his visit to Egypt. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation to combat illegal immigration and promote safe and legal migration pathways.

A key outcome of the bilateral talks was the agreement to extend the employment period for Egyptian seasonal workers in Greece from nine months to 21 months, with the possibility of further extension in the future. This move signifies the growing partnership between the two nations in addressing migration issues and fostering economic opportunities.



