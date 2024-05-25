Kunar's Sohail Tangi Residents Without Health Services

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ASADABAD (Pajhwok): The only health center in Sohail Tangi area of Mazar valley in Noor Gul district of eastern Kunar province has been shut since last two months owing to lack of facilities, residents say.

Salam Khan, a tribal elder of Sohail Tangi area, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the health centre stopped providing services two months ago because it lacked facilities.

Salam Khan said:“The area population is about 10,000, it is a mountainous area, the roads are damaged. Previously, an organization provided health services to the residents, but now it has stopped working.”

He said the residents faced various problems and they needed to take their patients to the provincial hospital.

Nasratullah, another resident, called on the interim government to equip the available health centre with facilities.

Nasratullah said:“We want the health centre to be re-activated and provided services.”

A doctor at the health centre, Dr. Farmanullah said, the clinic was financially support by an organization called WORLD and it was functioning within the structure of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

As the contract with WORLD ended, the health center stopped providing services and now it has no resources to continue functioning, he explained

He said:“The health centre was visited by about 1,800 patients every month and up to 20 mothers delivered children in this clinic every month.”

He added all of the personnel and equipment were available and what they needed was financial support.

Provincial public health director Qari Muzafar Mukhlis said he was trying to solve the problem of Sohail Tangi health centre.

He said the contract with the contractor had ended, but efforts were ongoing to enter an agreement with another organization on financial support.

The Noor Gul's Sohail Tangi area is a remotely situated mountainous area and the roads to that area are very rough and it takes hours to reach there.”

