Pittsburgh Welcomes Empowering America Tour' As Nebula Academy Visits Schools, Offers Info On Tech Careers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nebula Academy logo

Laurie Carey President and CEO of Nebula Academy

We Connect The Dots

Apex Systems

- Laurie Carey CEO of Nebula AcademyPITTSBURGH, PA, USA, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Nebula Academy, sponsored by Apex Systems -(a world class workforce professional development training business that incorporates industry insights and experiences), along with We Connect The Dots, a 501 c3, have created a mission to demystify the plethora of career paths in technology , as well as equip participants with requisite skills to thrive in such roles.Their mission, 'The Empowering America Tour' will visit communities workforce boards, high schools, colleges and tech schools throughout Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas from May 21st- May 28th 2024.As the brightly wrapped Nebula Academy RV makes it's way throughout Pittsburgh, it will be visiting a variety of educational institutions and technology driven businesses bringing their mission to foster workforce development for young adults and adults through a suite of innovative programs.The RV, driven by Laurie Carey, CEO and founder of Nebula Academy, along with her faithful dog Echo, has traveled to many cities along the east coast, as well as cities in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio to offer her mission on tech careers to both students and adults.From steel city to smart city, Pittsburgh has forged a new future, remaking an iconic steel town into a modern innovation factory. "Pittsburgh has undergone a dramatic environmental transformation and technological makeover, and ranks among the top 10 tech cities in the country" states Laurie Carey, CEO and founder of the Nebula Academy. Carey goes on to say " We are here to help high school students and adults navigate the plethora of careers available to them in the technology sector right here in their own city. We can help them with scholarships, additional training and the guidance they need to further their careers."The 'Empowering America Tour' is an inspiring journey across the heart of the United States embarked upon to illuminate the vast landscape of career opportunities within the technology sector. This expedition, undertaken with Carey's loyal Labrador, Echo, and powered by a sustainable, solar equipped RV, is more than just a road trip. It's a mission to connect communities, foster digital literacy, and empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary for thriving in the tech driven future.Sponsors play a big role in the success of the tour. By becoming a sponsor of this tour, organizations will not only make a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals, but also gain invaluable exposure and recognition.For more information, or to visit the Nebula Academy RV call 631-468-7477 or visitAll media are invited to gather information on the Empowering America Tour.###Laurie Carey is the CEO of Nebula Academy, an online learning platform, and also the Founder and Director of We Connect The Dots, a 501c3 org providing 21st Century workforce skills to students embracing STEAM careers. Carey is a certified NYS WBE and CTLE provider that offers innovative and customized learning solutions for the modern workforce. With over 40 years of experience in technology and business, Laurie is a trusted advisor to executives, educators, and nonprofits, helping them navigate the disruptions and opportunities created by technology.

Laurie Carey

Nebula Academy

+1 631-468-7477

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn