Kuwait Welcomes ICJ Verdict Against Assault On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- the State of Kuwait on Saturday welcomed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) verdict against the Israeli occupying forces to stop their aggression on the Palestinian city of Rafah.

In a press release, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the necessity to implement all temporary measures announced by the ICJ since South Africa's filed lawsuit against the Israeli occupying forces.

The release reiterated call on the international community to shoulder its due responsibilities and obligate the Israeli entity to halting all forms of aggression against the Palestinian people.

Yesterday, the ICJ; the UN's top court, ordered the Israeli occupation regime to "immediately" halt its military assault on Rafah, and to withdraw its troops in order to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. (end)

nma







MENAFN25052024000071011013ID1108256075