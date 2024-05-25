SJ Auctioneers' Online Father's Day Auction, June 16, Features, Decor, Toys, Trains, Silver, Jewelry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Brooklyn, NY, USA, May 25, 2024 -- An online-only Father's Day auction featuring 150 lots of decor items, vintage trains and toys, sterling silver, fine estate jewelry and more is planned for Sunday, June 16th, by SJ Auctioneers, starting at 6 pm Eastern time. Internet bidding via LiveAuctioneers.



The artists, designers, silversmiths and manufacturers will include names such as Tiffany & Co., David Yurman, Buccellati, Gorham, Georg Jensen, Wallace, Whiting, Cartier, Kirk, Daum, Van Cleef & Arpels, Swarovski, Lalique, Herend, Maitland-Smith, Baccarat, Steuben, Armani, Hasbro, Marx, Ingersoll, Matchbox, Structo, Tootsietoy, Lionel, Tippco, Nintendo and others.



Wonderful sterling silver is offered at nearly every SJ Auctioneers sale, and this one is no exception. An example is the Buccellati sterling silver and parcel-gilt Millennium Globe, 9 inches tall, with original box and paperwork. The globe is numbered (005/500) and comes with an affidavit of authenticity signed by Gianmaria Buccellati. It has an estimate of $3,600-$4,000.



Sterling flatware sets are expected to sit atop the final list of top achieving lots, led by a 61-piece Buccellati sterling silver flatware service for twelve in the Milano pattern, in excellent condition (est. $7,500-$9,000); and a 50-piece Tiffany & Company large dinner service for seven in the Hampton pattern, no monogram, in superb condition, in a two-tiered chest (est. $5,500-$8,000).



A gorgeous five-piece Tiffany & Company sterling silver tea and coffee set in pattern number 3884 from 1875, in good condition and in the Aesthetic style, consisting of a coffee pot, a teapot, a covered sugar bowl, a creamer and a waste bowl, weighing a total 108.5 troy ounces, with hallmarks and the monogram shown, is expected to find a new home for $5,000-$5,800.



A Gorham coin silver butter dish in excellent condition and totaling over 17 ounces of troy silver, 5 inches tall by 7 inches in diameter, should finish at $1,200-$1,800; while a set of three ladles from the Georg Jensen United States store in New York City, all three in different sizes, complete with the original box featuring the company logo, carries an estimate of $250-$350.



The jewelry category will be led by two Tiffany & Company pieces: a 1940s late Art Deco 14kt yellow gold men's (or unisex) bracelet, handmade and solid and weighing a hefty 52 grams, 8 inches long (est. $4,000-$5,500); and a mid-century retro-style 14kt yellow gold diamond and ruby convertible pendant, nicely centered by a ruby and diamond cluster (est. $3,000-$4,500).



Other jewelry offerings will include a David Yurman 18kt yellow gold necklace pendant enhancer charm Albion turquoise with diamonds, the turquoise alone 14mm (est. $2,500-$3,500); and four stingray cuffs and matching necklaces (black, charcoal, green and pink), the cuffs 10mm wide and the chokers 3mm wide, being offered as single lots (each est. $350-$500).



Vintage mid-century toys will be plentiful and will include the following examples:



- A circa 1964-1969 Hasbro GI Joe action sailor figure with the original box, the figure and box in very good condition considering their age, plus a plastic case (est. $450-$750).



- A Marx tin litho wind-up train that goes around a track playing music, in pastel colors of yellow, pink and green, featuring children playing, in working order (est. $180-$250).



- A Structo pressed steel auto haul loader with 2 vehicles, 21 inches long (est. $150-$200).



On to decorative items, where a Herend signed bunny rabbit figurine with no chips or cracks, 12 inches tall and 7 inches long, is expected to realize $750-$2,500; and a vintage, 1990s Lalique crystal shark figurine from a limited edition created exclusively for the Nassau Bottle, 2 inches tall, magnificently sculpted in satin-finished crystal, carries a pre-sale estimate of $500-$750.



Here is a link to the catalog:



Bidding is available online now. Pre-bidding is also available; for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers. SJ Auctioneers prides itself on offering its customers great service and fast shipping, unlike some other auction houses where people need to arrange their own shipping.



