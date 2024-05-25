Madonna Reveals She Didn't Know Her Address When She Resided With Guy Ritchie

(MENAFN- IANS) London, May 25 (IANS) Legendary singer and songwriter Madonna revealed she had no idea of her specific address because she was used to being driven around in the UK when she resided with Guy Ritchie.

Madonna and the 'Gentlemen' filmmaker were married from 2000 to 2008 and spent most of their time together in the director's mansion, Ashcombe House, in Wiltshire, South West England.

Eventing champion William Fox-Pitt was contacted by Madonna asking for riding lessons, and he recalled to the Daily Telegraph newspaper:“She Googled me and said she wanted some lessons, but didn't have a horse. I asked her where she lived, and she said she didn't know.”

“I told her I'd never heard of anyone not knowing where they lived, but she said she had only been driven there, and we established it might be somewhere near Salisbury. But she ended up coming to Hinton St Mary for lessons."

The Olympic veteran had a "good relationship" with Madonna, but she didn't always listen to instructions, and he was left terrified one day when she fell off her horse and thought she was "dead”, reports co.

He said: "I regularly had to pinch myself. We had a good relationship, she was a good learner but she didn't always want to learn. There were days when she just wanted to go for a ride. But it was a big risk [because of who she was] not to fall off."

“After she'd built an indoor school at Ashcombe, she got me over to see her new horse," he added.

"She was brave but not really a jump rider, and she fell off. I didn't know where to look. She was lying on the floor, didn't move and I was thinking, 'oh my god, she's dead'. Then she proceeded to come alive very quickly. And vocally."

Madonna was furious that William's priority was to look after the horse.