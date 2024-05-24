UAE: Partial Closure Announced On Major Road In Abu Dhabi During Weekends

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 1:33 PM
Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 1:36 PM
There will be partial closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) at Al Raha Beach towards Abu Dhabi on weekends until August 2024, authorities announced on Friday.
Motorists have been directed to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.
Check road map below: The lanes highlighted in red will be open while those in red will closed. The alternative routes are marked in yellow.
ALSO READ:
Dubai: Major road lit up with 900 units of LED technology
Watch: UAE motorist causes collision while dangerously crossing intersection in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Police
seize 383 motorcycles, e-scooters for violating laws during Ramadan
MENAFN24052024000049011007ID1108255147
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.