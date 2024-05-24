Yanukovych's Private Jet Lands In Belarus - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Dassault Falcon 900C (RA-09617) plane of the former President of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin

ally, Viktor Yanukovych, arrived in the Airport of Gomel in Belarus.

That's according to the Belaruski Gayun civic watchdog, Ukrinform reports.

"At 12:50, Viktor Yanukovych's Dassault Falcon 900C (RA-09617) plane landed at Gomel Airport," the report reads.

As noted, the last time Yanukovych was in Belarus was in March 2022.

According to media

reports, Thursday afternoon, the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin

, arrived in Belarus. Today, he is scheduled to meet with the self-proclaimed president of the country, Aleksander Lukashenko.