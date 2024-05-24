Qatar, Norway Talk Cooperation In Development Field

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo, Norway: Minister

of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Minister

for International Development of Norway H E Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, in Oslo yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the development field. They also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and Afghanistan. The Minister

of State for International Cooperation voiced Qatar's appreciation for the recognition of the State of Palestine by Norway, considering it an important step to achieve peace in the region. The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to Sweden H E Nadya bint Ahmad Al Sheebi.