J&K: Two CRPF Troopers Injured In Poonch Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 24 (IANS) Two CRPF troopers were injured
on Friday after the vehicle, they were travelling in, skidded off the road in J&K's Poonch district.
Officials said that two CRPF troopers suffered injuries after the vehicle met an accident in Poonch.
“A civil bus carrying CRPF personnel on way from Saujiyan Mandi to Poonch to collect EVMs skidded off the road after hitting a culvert in the Chaktro area,” an official said.
He said that two CRPF troopers suffered injuries and were immediately shifted to the district hospital in Poonch for treatment.
“Both the injured
troopers are out of danger,” the official said.
Massive deployment of CAPFs and J&K Police
is underway in Poonch and Rajouri districts as these form the voting
segments of the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency which will go to polls
on May 25.
MENAFN24052024000231011071ID1108253087
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.