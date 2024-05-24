J&K: Two CRPF Troopers Injured In Poonch Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 24 (IANS) Two CRPF troopers were injured

on Friday after the vehicle, they were travelling in, skidded off the road in J&K's Poonch district.

Officials said that two CRPF troopers suffered injuries after the vehicle met an accident in Poonch.

“A civil bus carrying CRPF personnel on way from Saujiyan Mandi to Poonch to collect EVMs skidded off the road after hitting a culvert in the Chaktro area,” an official said.

He said that two CRPF troopers suffered injuries and were immediately shifted to the district hospital in Poonch for treatment.

“Both the injured

troopers are out of danger,” the official said.

Massive deployment of CAPFs and J&K Police

is underway in Poonch and Rajouri districts as these form the voting

segments of the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency which will go to polls

on May 25.