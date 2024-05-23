7 Killed, 21 Injured In Missile Strikes On Ukraine's Kharkiv

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, May 24 (IANS) At least seven people were killed and 21 others were injured

in a wave of missile strikes on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv, local authorities said.

Oleg Synegubov, the Governor of the Kharkiv region, said on Thursday that Russian forces launched about 15 missiles against the city.

All those killed were employees of a printing house, Synegubov said, noting that about 50 people were working inside the building at the time of the missile strike, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tensions in the Kharkiv region have escalated this month as Russia launched a fresh offensive.