UAE: Man Finds Dh149,000 Cash In ATM, Hands It To Police

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 10:20 AM

Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 10:35 PM

A man in Ajman was honoured for his 'honesty' after he handed over a hefty amount of lost cash to the police.

Abdel Fattah Mahmoud Abdel Fattah, an Egyptian, was visiting the ATM when he found money amounting up to Dh149,000.

He immediately went to the police station to hand over the money. The authority praised him for his honesty, morals and keenness in returning the amount to its rightful owner.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Upon receiving the certificate of appreciation, Abdel Fattah said how his act was a "national and moral duty towards members of society". He thanked the authority for its recognition.

This is not the first time that residents have been rewarded for this noble act. In a similar situation back in 2021, an Indian man was honoured for handing over money found at an ATM in Abu Dhabi. In the same year, an Arab and Asian man were honoured for returning a lost wallet that they found at a bus terminal in the capital city.

From finding money under a work desk to cabbies being rewarded for handing over lost money to the authorities, there are several instances of good samaritans being recognised for their virtues.

In 2022, an Indian expat found a whopping amount of Dh1 million in a lift and immediately handed it over to Dubai Police

. In another case, a man was rewarded for not just his honesty, but also his bravery as he tackled a robber who was planning to steal Dh2.7 million .

ALSO READ:

Dh70,000 Rolex 'stolen' on flight: UAE passengers recount horrors of losing valuables mid-air

'Robot patrols, new bodycam footage tech': How Dubai Police

are working to protect residents

Police

" target="_blank">

MENAFN23052024000049011007ID1108251588