KROST Acts As The Exclusive Financial Advisor To United Filters International In Its Sale To ENPRESS LLC

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - United Filters International (UFI), a recognized leader in the design and manufacture of an expansive range of liquid filtration solutions, was recently sold to ENPRESS LLC, a leading manufacturer

of composite pressure vessels and water filtration technologies. KROST was the exclusive financial

advisor, and the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.







About United Filters International

With manufacturing

locations in California and Texas, United Filters International (UFI) provides filtration solutions to domestic and international customers servicing food, beverage, potable and wastewater applications as well as energy and industrial applications through its extensive network of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and through a growing network of dealers and distributors.

ENPRESS LLC, an Eastlake, Ohio Company, is a worldwide leading manufacturer

of composite pressure vessels and water filtration technologies for use in water treatment.

“Although 2023 was a down year for M&A activity, both in the US and internationally, we are seeing an uptick in transaction volumes and values in early 2024 and we expect that trend to continue,” said Paren Knadjian , Principal and Head of M&A at KROST.

The KROST M&A and Capital Markets team provides a range of advisory services, including sell-side M&A, buy-side M&A, equity financing, debt financing, debt refinancing, transaction support, fund management services, business valuations, exit planning, and restructuring. Having successfully participated in over 300 M&A and Capital Markets transactions, worth over $4 billion, the team has the skillset and experience to fulfill the requirements of a wide range of M&A and Capital Market's needs.

ABOUT KROST CPAS & CONSULTANTS

Established in 1939 in Pasadena, California, KROST, is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and Consulting firm serving clients across various industries. Their focus is recognizing opportunities and creating value for clients by equipping them with the tools to make better business and financial

decisions for the future. As trusted advisors, clients depend on KROST to provide timely information, innovative solutions, and result-driven teamwork to ensure success. Along with providing traditional services, such as Tax , Accounting , and Assurance & Advisory , we also provide special services, including Client Accounting Services (CAS) , Mergers & Acquisitions , Wealth Management , Tax Specialty Services , KROST Business Intelligence (KBI) , and KROST Fund Admin Solutions .

