Daikundi Residents Construct 46 School Buildings At Own Cost

NEILI (Pajhwok): Residents of different areas of central Daikundi province have constructed buildings for 46 schools

spending their own money during the past one and a half years.

Director of Education Department Qari Enayatullah Sahar told Pajhwok Afghan News the people of the province constructed 46 schools

with support of traders and some aid institutions.

He said these schools

were built in districts of Shahristan, Miramor, Ishtarli and Kiti.

He said the Department of Education had provided desks and chairs, water wells and other equipment to these schools

.

Sahar added:“The people of Daikundi love education and our department has motivated them to cooperate, and this issue has become a culture among the people.”

He termed people's cooperation with the education sector a sign of progress and development in the society.

He asked businessmen and well-off people to spare no effort in supporting education because most lacked buildings in several districts.

Din Mohammad Behzad, a social activist, told Pajhwok that people's cooperation with the education sector in Daikundi was commendable.

He said people had always taken part in rebuilding schools

and other public welfare works with their personal resources.

“My request to local officials, the department of education and partner institutions is to make efforts at creating suitable educational place besides providing books

and stationery and creating capacity building programs for teachers.”

Naser, one of the residents of Miramor district, complained about the lack of school buildings.

On the other hand, Halima, one of the students of Darya-i-Helmand School in Miramor District, said she was happy with the renovation of her school by the at their personal expenses.

According to the Education Department, a total of 431 schools

exist in Daikundi, with 170 schools

lacking buildings. In this province, 133,000 students, including 61,000 girls, are enrolled in schools

.

