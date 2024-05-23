Canada Sack Head Coach Pubudu Dassanayeke Ahead Of Men’S T20 WC Opener: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) St. Kitts, May 23 (IANS) Just days before Canada open their Men's T20 World Cup campaign against USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on June 1, the side has sacked its head coach Pubudu Dassanayeke, who had been in the role for two years.

A report in Cricbuzz says Dassanayeke was verbally informed on Wednesday morning newly-elected Cricket Canada Vice-President Gurdeep Klair that he would no longer be needed with the team following Canada's preparatory games ending in St. Kitts on Thursday.

"A letter expressing dissatisfaction with Dassanayeke had been circulated amongst the players, and though several of the squad declined to put their names to it, Cricket Canada has seemingly held there to be sufficient grounds for dismissal.

"While a board meeting is expected to be held this evening where the question will likely be raised, there is little expectation of a reversal. No replacement for Dassanayake has yet been named," added the report.

Dassanayeke was in his second stint as Canada's head coach since July 2022, and had previously coached the United States, as well as Nepal twice. He also successfully coached Canada through the ICC Americas T20 Regional Final, where they beat Bermuda to qualify for a Men's T20 World Cup for the first time.

Under Dassanayeke, Canada also reclaimed its ODI status at the 2023 World Cup Qualifier Playoff. The side also gained promotion from the CWC Challenge League to CWC League 2, where they currently sit at the top of the table as an unbeaten team.

The report added that rumours of unrest in the team existed for some time, accompanied by some surprising selection decisions being made after a new three-member selection panel, excluding the head coach, was appointed last month following snappy board elections, with Nikhil Dutta's exclusion and dropping Jeremy Gordon raising eyebrows.

Canada, captained by all-rounder Saad Bin Zafar, are drawn in Group A of the Men's T20 World Cup alongside co-hosts USA, 2007 champions India, 2009 winners Pakistan and Ireland.