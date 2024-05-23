Iranian administration vows ‘no disruption’ following leader`s murder

(MENAFN) In the wake of the devastating helicopter crash that claimed the lives of President Ebrahim Raisi and several other prominent officials, the Iranian government has issued assurances that the nation's affairs will proceed without interruption. The tragic incident occurred when the aircraft carrying President Raisi, alongside Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other individuals, crashed in a mountainous region of northwest Iran on Sunday. Despite extensive search efforts spanning over ten hours, hampered by adverse weather conditions including fog and rain, President Raisi's demise was ultimately confirmed.



In a poignant message conveyed by the Mehr News agency via Telegram, the Iranian Cabinet of Ministers eulogized President Raisi as a dedicated leader who tirelessly served the Iranian people in their pursuit of national development and progress. Emphasizing Raisi's unwavering commitment to his promises and his ultimate sacrifice for the nation, the statement underscored the profound impact of his leadership on the country.



Amidst the grief and shock following President Raisi's passing, the Iranian government has pledged seamless continuity in the governance of the nation. Reaffirming its commitment to stability and functionality, the statement asserted that there would be no disruptions in the administration of state affairs.



In accordance with constitutional protocols, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has announced the appointment of First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as the acting president, who will serve in this capacity for a period of 50 days until a new election is convened.



As Iran navigates this period of transition and mourning, the government's steadfast assurance of continuity seeks to provide solace and confidence to the Iranian populace amidst the loss of their esteemed leader.

