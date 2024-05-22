Palestinians Report 11 Killed By Israeli Forces In Raid On West Bank's Jenin

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jenin / PNN /



A Palestinian woman was severely wounded when the military vehicle in which she was held drove over an explosive device; Since Israeli Occupation forces“IOF” began operating on Teusday, Ramallah's health ministry says 25 Palestinians have been wounded.

Israeli occupation forces have been operating in the city of Jenin in the West Bank for the second day, after the army entered the city on Tuesday.



The Palestinian health ministry has reported that 11 Palestinians have been killed, and 25 wounded since Tuesday morning.

Four have been killed on Wednesday, including a 15-year-old boy.

Wafa Jarrer, a Palestinian woman who was arrested in the raid, was severely wounded when the military vehicle in which she was held drove over an explosive device.

Jarrer, a 49-year-old resident of Jenin, is the wife of Ahmed Jarrer, who was the head of the group who in 2018 killed Raziel Shevach near the West Bank outpost of Havat Gilad.







She was arrested in her house, on suspicion of involvement in terror activities. After she was wounded, Jarrer was taken to hospital on a helicopter.

According to The Palestinian Prisoners Society, Jarrer was arrested on Tuesday and suffered from previous health problems. The Society emphasized that Israel is responsible for her wellbeing.

The IOF has said that its forces, along with Border Police and Shin Bet forces, have been engaging in exchanges of fire with armed persons and killed some of them, including two who threw explosives toward the forces.

It was further said the troops confiscated military equipment and uncovered explosives that were buried underneath roads.

According to local reports, IOF forces are still moving in several parts of the city and the refugee camp within it, and throughout Wednesday sounds of shooting and explosions could be heard in the area.

According to witnesses, electricity has been cut off in the entire refugee camp, and many roads in several neighborhoods have been completely destroyed after IOF bulldozers dug them out.

According to testimonies in Jenin, special Israeli occupation forces entered the city on Tuesday morning in disguise. They were exposed and a heavy exchange of fire began between them and local militants. Among those killed on Tuesday is a 15-year-old who was shot while riding his bicycle, three men in their fifties, one of whom was a doctor, and a 16-year-old boy.















