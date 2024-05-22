Increased Capacity At Iraqi Refineries

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani commended the recent achievements in the refining sector during his visit to the Midland Refineries Company (MRC) on May 21, 2024.

Accompanied by Deputy Minister for Distribution Affairs Ali Maarij, Abdul Ghani acknowledged the ministry and companies' efforts in adding 360,000 barrels per day of refining capacity over the past year and a half.

The Minister highlighted the commissioning of isomerization units in the South Refineries Company (SRC) (1.3 million liters), MRC (750,000 liters), and North Refineries Company (NRC) (20,000 barrels), which have improved gasoline production to meet domestic demand and set the stage for gradual export.

He also chaired a meeting with company officials, including General Manager Haitham Ibrahim, to discuss plans for enhancing production capacity and quality.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)