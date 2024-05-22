Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (May 23-25, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza |The Peninsula

Watch an exciting football final, enjoy a live concert, or join art workshops. Explore history through an escape room, or listen to a classical music performance. Kids can enjoy a storytelling session, and you can try your hand at pottery. There's also a family-friendly event on the beach. All this and much more this weekend in Qatar! Have fun!

Amir Cup 2024 Final



May 24, 2024

7pm onwards

Education City Stadium

The 52nd Amir Cup Final is a showdown between Al Sadd and Qatar SC. Al Sadd is the team to watch, aiming for their 19th title, but Qatar SC has shown they're a tough competitor after defeating Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa and reaching their first final in two decades.

In addition to the match, there will be side events with lots of prizes, including a car among 52 rewards to celebrate the event's 52nd run. Tickets are running out: CAT 1 for QR50, CAT 2 for QR30, and CAT 3 for QR10. Secure your seats here !

Escape Room: The Scholars of the Islamic World



May 22 - September 2, 2024 (Every Tuesday and Thursday)

11am - 3pm

Museum of Islamic Art - Education Wing, 2nd floor

VCUarts Qatar and the Museum of Islamic Art introduce Qatar's first museum escape room! Designed around the theme "Scholars of the Islamic World," the rooms are dedicated to various disciplines such as Calligraphy, Islamic Science and Inventions, Astronomy, and Islamic art.

As participants move through the escape room, they will learn more about Qatar through solving puzzles that uncover knowledge and unravel mysteries. The escape room welcomes groups of eight to twenty people aged 14 and above, offering a unique way to learn about Islamic culture and art. Book an escape here !

James Blunt Live in Doha 2024



May 23, 2024

7pm - 12am

Doha Golf Club

James Blunt, internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter is set to perform live in Doha as part of his new album tour, "Who We Used To Be." This tour will take concertgoers through his musical evolution, featuring hits like "You're Beautiful," the soulful ballad "Goodbye My Lover," and the nostalgic "1973." Ticket prize starts at QR350- get it here .

DIY (Do It Yourself) Artist's Showcase & Workshop



May 23 - 25, 2024

1pm - 8pm

Education Studio & Studio 101, Fire Station

Get ready for an exciting event as Overlap presents its first DIY (Do It Yourself) multidisciplinary audio and visual artist's workshop in Qatar! If you're 18-years-old and above, you can join this 3-day event that will gather local artists, musicians, and visionaries to celebrate the power of music and art.

Book your tickets here to attend the workshops. Live performances and showcases are free! Don't miss out!

Bruckner Meets Mozart



May 24, 2024

7:30pm onwards

Qatar National Convention Center

Enjoy a musical evening with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra led by renowned German conductor, Elias Grandy. The performance will feature Bruckner's and Mozart's masterpieces, opening with Mozart's Symphony No. 25 and concluding with Bruckner's Symphony No. 5 - two works that show both composers' musical genius. Get your tickets here from QR150 to QR500.

Storytelling: 'Little People, Big Dreams: Mohammad Ali'



May 25, 2024

4pm - 5pm

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic Sports Museum (Children Corner)

Sign your kids up for QOSM's Storytelling Program, where various stories come to life! Each session features a different book read aloud to children, creating an experience that sparks their imagination and develops their passion for reading.

This month, the featured book is 'Little People, Big Dreams: Mohammad Ali' written by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vergara. Children will be inspired by Ali's resilience, determination, and commitment to fairness. No registration required.

2024 QOSM Archery Edition



Until May 23, 2024

9am - 11am; 5pm - 6pm

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic Sports Museum (Activation Zone)

Join the fun at QOSM's Archery Sessions only until Friday! The museum teamed up with the Qatar Shooting & Archery Association to bring you this amazing experience. Expert coaches will be on hand to guide participants through the sessions and help everyone improve. With dynamic moving targets and unique challenges, it's an activity worth trying. Going?

Register to visit Project Qatar



May 27 - 30, 2024

1pm - 9pm

Doha Exhibition & Convention Center

Project Qatar, the premier construction expo featuring the latest in building materials and technology, is celebrating its 20th edition this year and you won't want to miss it! With over 120 global companies from 25 countries and 130 local firms, it's an event for innovation and growth for the industry. Celebrating two decades of progress, this edition marks Qatar's significant contributions to construction, especially the World Cup projects.

The four-day event includes a series of themed conferences on investment, sustainability, advanced manufacturing, and smart cities, with expert speakers from top Qatari and international organizations. It's a unique way for attendees to gain insights about the latest industry trends and regulations. Register here .

Clay Fair: First Edition



May 23 - 24, 2024

2:30pm - 8pm (Thursday); 1pm - 6pm (Friday)

Heenat Salma Farm

Heenat Salma Farm's Clay Fair is for everyone who is interested in learning about the art of pottery. The event will teach participants about pottery through hands-on activities like workshops, exhibitions, demonstrations, markets, lectures, and other family-friendly activities! Visit their website to learn more about the fair's program.

Summer Family Olympics



May 24, 2024

1pm - 6pm

974 Beach

Get ready for a day of fun and friendly competition! Join other families at the beach for exciting activities like Tug of War, Sack Race, Running Race, Wheelbarrow, and Football! Register via WhatsApp at +974 5205 2384